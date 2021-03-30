1974 Porsche 911 with a 3.6 L Flat-Six

This 1974 Porsche 911 was built by Motor Werks Racing as a dedicated track car and part of their Heritage Tribute Collection. The 1965 lb car is powered by an air-cooled 964 3.6 L flat-six featuring Elgin camshafts, Aasco titanium retainers and valve springs, and 12.5:1 compression. A custom Motor Werks Racing adapter plate mates the motor to a 996 six-speed transaxle. The 911 rides on a RSR adjustable front suspension kit, MCS double adjustable remote reservoir shocks, and adjustable sway bars and drop links. A set of Fikse wheels (17×8.5, 17×10) with Hooiser R7 tires (245/40R17, 275/40R17) cover 996 twin-turbo four-piston front brakes and 996 rear brakes. The exterior features a 3.8 RS wing, Lexan windows, and composite hood, bumpers, fenders, quarters, deck lid, flares, and rockers.

Source: Motor Werks Racing