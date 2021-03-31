Honda Insight with a 420 cc Single-Cylinder

Robot Cantina has spent the last six months building a very unique Honda Insight. The project started by removing the 1.0 L ECA1 inline-three, hybrid system, exhaust, fuel tank, clutch, and more. Then they installed a 212 cc Predator single-cylinder motor with a Comet 44C Magnum CVT to the five-speed transmission. The Insight achieved a top speed of 44 mph after bumping the engine’s output up to 9.33 hp. They eventually swapped the 212 cc motor for a 420 cc Predator single-cylinder motor. They plan to increase the engine’s output with a turbocharger. You can follow the project’s progress here.

Source: Robot Cantina via Guillermo