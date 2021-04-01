1989 Firebird Formula with a 451 ci LSx V8

Hawks Motorsports built this 1989 Firebird Formula for owner Eric Farmer. The build starts with a 451 ci LSx V8 sitting in the engine bay making 593 horsepower and 518 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. The engine features forged pistons, ported LS7 heads, custom camshaft, FAST 102 intake, 65 lb injectors, and Nick Williams throttle body. Hawks Motorsports also installed their LSx swap 2-inch stainless headers and 3.5-inch exhaust. An upgraded T56 six-speed manual transmission with a Ram twin-disc clutch sends power to a Moser 9-inch rear end with 4.30 gears. The Firebird rides on a complete BMR suspension with Boze Boost wheels (18×9, 18×10).

Source: Hawks Motorsports