1952 Ford F1 with a Coyote V8

This 1952 Ford F-1 truck visited Schwartz Performance for a complete overhaul. The company started with one of their G-Machine chassis and added Ridetech adjustable coilovers, and splined sway bars. A set of Circle Racing OE wheels (18×8, 18×12) cover Wilwood 13-inch brakes with six-piston calipers in front and four-piston calipers in back. For power they turned to a 5.0 L Coyote V8 with a Boss 302 intake, Vintage Air serpentine drive, and Ford Racing harness and ECU. An upgraded 4R40W four-speed automatic transmission sends power through a custom driveshaft to a Moser 9-inch full-floating rear end with a Truetrac LSD and 3.50 gears. Schwartz Performance made extra room in the cabin by lengthening the roof and doors by six inches. They also moved the rear fenders forward.

Source: Schwartz Performance (project page)