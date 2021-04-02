1967 Alfa Romeo 1300 GT Junior with a 2.2 L Twin Spark Inline-Four

Alfaholics created this “GTA-R 290” from a 1967 Alfa Romeo 1300 GT Junior at their company in Clevedon, North Somerset, UK. Under the hood is a 2.2 L Twin Spark inline-four producing 240 horsepower at 7000 rpm. The motor features a 94 mm stroke crankshaft, forged lightweight pistons (87 mm bore), stainless exhaust, and MoTeC ECU. A close-ratio five-speed manual transmission sends power through a lightweight driveshaft to a copper-sintered plate-type limited-slip differential. The car’s suspension features titanium front upper control arms, double adjustable shocks, lightweight springs, lightweight trailing arms, and electric power steering. A set of GTA Superleggera 7×15-inch wheels cover Superleggera billet six-piston calipers with 300 mm vented rotors in front and Superleggera billet two-piston calipers with 267 mm rotors in back. All the lightweight materials employed by Alfaholics along with carbon fiber doors, hood, and trunk lid resulted in the car weighing 830 kg (1829 lb). View the complete build here.

Source: Alfaholics and Top Gear