1985 Renault R5 Turbo 2 with a Mazda turbo 13B two-rotor

A modified 1985 Renault R5 Turbo 2 found its way on Bring a Trailer. Renault originally built the Turbo 2 “8221” models as part of a program to homologate the R5 Turbo race car for FIA Group 3 and 4 rally championship. A previous owner replaced the factory turbocharged 1.4 L Cléon-Fonte inline-four in 2007 for a Mazda turbocharged 1.3 L 13B two-rotor. The seller did not explain why the original engine was replaced. The rotary features a custom oil pan, Turbonetics turbocharger, and Life Racing F88RS ECU. The car still retains the factory Renault UN1 five-speed manual transaxle thanks to a modified bellhousing. The car rides on a set of Gotti 15-inch wheels with Yokohama AVS tires covering disc brakes with cross-drilled rotors on each corner.

Source: Bring a Trailer via CarThrottle