1981 Land Cruiser with a Supercharged V6

This 1981 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ45 was built by FJ Company in Miami, Florida. Under the hood sits a supercharged 4.0 L 1GR-FE V6 featuring a Magnuson supercharger and stainless steel exhaust. The motor’s 318 horsepower is sent through a H150F five-speed manual transmission to locking front and rear differentials. The SUV rides on a custom front coilover suspension with King shocks, front disc brakes, and a set of EvoCorse DAKAR 16-inch wheels with BFGoodrich All-Terrain tires (285/75/16). FJ Company converted the body to a 4-door and added a custom hardtop. They coated everything in Toyota Light Olive (6L4) paint.
Source: FJ Company
40 series Land Cruisers were built in Brazil till 2001 with only engine updates. They were really popular in poor countryside areas with bad roads. We can still find many of those being used daily with more than 1 million miles.
Amazing. Gotta love a vehicle to put one million miles on it.
