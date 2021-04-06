1981 Land Cruiser with a Supercharged V6

This 1981 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ45 was built by FJ Company in Miami, Florida. Under the hood sits a supercharged 4.0 L 1GR-FE V6 featuring a Magnuson supercharger and stainless steel exhaust. The motor’s 318 horsepower is sent through a H150F five-speed manual transmission to locking front and rear differentials. The SUV rides on a custom front coilover suspension with King shocks, front disc brakes, and a set of EvoCorse DAKAR 16-inch wheels with BFGoodrich All-Terrain tires (285/75/16). FJ Company converted the body to a 4-door and added a custom hardtop. They coated everything in Toyota Light Olive (6L4) paint.

Source: FJ Company