Land Rover Defender with a Supercharged LSA V8

This Land Rover Defender 110 arrived at Cryious Garageworks in Oakville, ON, Canada for a complete overhaul. The company replaced the factory turbodiesel 2.5 L TD5 inline-five and manual transmission with a supercharged 6.2 L LSA V8 and 6L80E automatic transmission. The heart transplant resulted in 556 horsepower and 551 lb-ft of torque. The Defender retains the 4WD drivetrain thanks to an adapter connecting the 6L80E transmission to the factory transfer case. The SUV rides on an Accuair air suspension with Fox shocks and a set of Kahn Design wheels covering Wilwood six-piston front brakes and four-piston rear brakes. Cryious Garageworks completed the exterior with a Kahn Design widebody kit and Glasurit black paint.

Source: Cryious Garageworks