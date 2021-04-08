1965 Austin-Healey Sprite with a turbo Mazda 1.6 L inline-four

This 1965 Austin-Healey Sprite called “The Mite” sold on Bring a Trailer for $30,000. The car is powered by a turbocharged Mazda 1.6 L B6ZE inline-four built by Heldenberg’s Advanced Auto in Leesburg, Georgia. It features Wiseco 9:1 forged piston, Eagle rods, 3-angle valve job, upgraded valve springs, 550 cc injectors, custom exhaust manifold, and Electromotive TEC ECU. The motor makes 262 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque to the wheels on 91 octane fuel and 20 psi of boost from a Garrett TB03 turbocharger. Behind the motor sits a Miata five-speed manual transmission with a ATC clutch and narrowed RX-7 rear end with 3.63 gears and a LSD. The front suspension features coilovers and tubular upper and lower control arms while the rear uses leaf springs with a Panhard bar. The car rides on 13-inch wire wheels with Kumho Solus KR21 175/70 tires covering Wilwood disc brakes front and back. The owner installed a Speedwell Engineering fiberglass “Bugeye” front end and covered everything in British Racing Green paint.

Source: Bring a Trailer and BritishV8