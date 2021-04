Dom Perri and his Mazda RX-2 called “GODRX2” visited Sydney Dragway for a private test session. While there they went 8.088 sec at 168.72 mph and then 8.075 sec at 168.70 mph. The car is powered by a 2.0 L 20B three-rotor built by PAC Performance in Revesby, New South Wales, Australia. Power is sent to the slicks through a T400 two-speed automatic transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end. Will not be long before Dom reaches the 7’s.

Source: PAC Performance Racing and PAC Performance FB page