BMW F22 with a Twin-Turbo LSX V8

MGarage Motorsport built this BMW F22 for Marcin Gałat Batman at their company in Poland. The coupe is powered by a twin-turbo LSX376-B15 V8 running on an ECUMaster EMU Black ECU. The motor is mated to a BMW ZF GS6-53DZ six-speed manual transmission with a Tilton triple-disc clutch thanks to a PMC Motorsports adapter and custom 7.25-inch flywheel. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Winters quick-change rear end. The car rides on Feal adjustable coilovers, BMW M-series brakes, and JR3 Japan Racing wheels.

Source: MGarage Motorsport FB page via Piotr