Mercedes G-Class with a BMW N57 Diesel Inline-Six

Hojnor Serwis 4X4 built this unique Mercedes G-Class 250 GD (W460) at their company in Myslenice, Poland. The SUV is powered by a turbocharged 3.0 L BMW N57 diesel inline-six featuring a 60 mm turbocharger and 3-inch stainless steel exhaust. The motor produces 402 hp (300 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque tuned by RR Tuning. The drivetrain features a ZF 8HP eight-speed automatic transmission contolled via a HTG Tuning TCU installed by Gregor Performance Garage and Volvo C303 portal axles with locking diffs and reinforced axles. The SUV rides on Profender 14-inch travel coilovers with Mitsubishi Evo 10 305 mm disc brakes and Simex 36×12.5R16 tires.

Source: Hojnor Serwis 4X4 FB page, Gregor Performance Garage FB page, and TurboLamik