Beetle Race Car with a Compound Turbo VW Diesel Inline-Four

Gregoire Blachon and his company Boxeer built and swap VW TDI engines. He also enjoys racing his custom Beetle race car at Pikes Peak. The foundation of the project is a Fun Cup race car from Belgium consisting of a tubular chassis and composite body shell. The 1700 lb car is powered by a compound turbo 2.0 L TDI inline-four making 400+ horsepower on 50+ psi of boost. The motor features stock internals, upgraded injectors, Garrett G25-660 turbocharger, and modified Garrett GT2052 turbocharger. Behind the motor sits a Porsche Cayman seven-speed PDK transaxle with OS Giken LSD and Driveshaft Shop 800 hp axles.

Source: Boxeer Diesel Motorpsorts FB page, Gregoire S. Blachon, and Grind Hard Plumbing