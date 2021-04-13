1989 Toyota Land Cruiser with a LS3 V8

This 1989 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ62 was built by Jonathan Ward’s company TLC in Chatsworth, California. They call the SUV a “FJ142” because it rides on a Land Cruiser FZJ80 ladder frame, coil spring suspension, and four-wheel disc brakes. Under the hood sits a 6.2 L LS3 V8 crate motor making 430 horsepower and 425 lb-ft of torque. A modified 4L65E four-speed automatic transmission sends power to all four wheels through the FZJ80 two-speed transfer case and custom driveshafts. Listen as Jonathan explains the work that went into this project.

Source: Jonathan Ward and ICON 4×4 Design FB page