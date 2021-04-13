For Sale: 1987 Volvo 780 with a Turbo LSx V8

This 1987 Volvo 780 Bertone is for sale on Blocket.se in Hisingen, Sweden for 239,000 kr or about $28,074. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 5.7 L LSx V8 making 560 horsepower and 850 Nm (626 lb-ft) of torque to the wheels on 0.8 bar (11.6 psi) of boost. The motor features JE pistons, Eagle h-beam rods, double timing chain, Ferra oversized stainless valves, Compcams valve springs, Link G4 Storm ECU, Siemens 875cc injectors, and a BorgWarner SXE369 turbocharger. A BMW ZF six-speed manual transmission with a ACT pressure plate and 4-puck 280 mm clutch sends power to a 1031 rear end with Torsen diff and 3.31 gears. The coupe rides on BC adjustable coilovers in front, GAZ Golf adjustable coilovers, and Rota D154 18×8.5 wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 235/40/18 tires covering V70R Brembo 4-piston calipers with 330 mm rotors in front and rear.

Source: Blocket.se and Garaget via Calle