Steve Morris Engines has been working with Dallas Performance on their billet block Lamborghini V10. Steve Morris developed a piston and rod package along with working on the valvetrain. Once on the dyno, the engine made 2,710 horsepower at 9,400 rpm and 1,531 lb-ft of torque at 9,200 rpm on E85 fuel. Steve Morris is also develping a carbon fiber connecting rod that will weigh 50% less than the aluminum connecting rod.

Source: Steve Morris Engines