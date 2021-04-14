1972 BMW 2002 with a 2.3 L S14 Inline-Four

This 1972 BMW 2002 sold on Bring a Trailer for $54,000. The car is powered by a 2.3 L S14B23 inline-four from a 1987 BMW E30 M3 making 204 hp and 255 Nm (188 lb-ft) of torque. Behind the motor sits a Getrag 265 five-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential with 3.45 gears. It rides on Bilstein Sprint front shocks and Sport rear shocks with Jaymic 25 mm lowering springs. The suspension also features adjustable front upper control arms, Tii-style front strut housings with E21 hubs, Verrera 22 mm and 19 mm adjustable sway bars, and ZF 12.8:1 ratio steering box. A set of 15-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 3 tires cover Alcon Type H four-piston calipers with 304 mm rotors up front and Bendix two-piston calipers with BMW E30 rotors in back.

Source: sold on Bring a Trailer