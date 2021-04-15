Toyota Land Cruiser Pickup with a Cummins R2.8 Diesel Inline-Four

Toyota Land Cruiser truck with a Cummins R2.8 diesel inline-four

Proffitt’s Resurrection Land Cruisers built this Toyota Land Cruiser pickup at their company in Orchard City, Colorado. The vehicle uses a 1993 Toyota Land Cruiser FZJ80 chassis stretched 20 inches to fit a 79 Series Land Cruiser pickup body. Under the hood sits a turbocharged Cummins R2.8 diesel inline-four producing 161 horsepower and 267 lb-ft of torque. A Toyota H55F five-speed manual transmission sends power through a part time 4WD transfer case to rebuilt 80 Series axles with electronic locking differentials. The truck rides on a 3-link front suspension and 5-link rear suspension with Old Man EMU 2.5-inch lift, Bilstein 5125 shocks, and Maxxis RAZR MT 285/70R17 tires. The exterior features a ARB front bumper and bull bar, Warn winch, and Freeborn Red (309) paint. The truck was part of the final 12 of the 2018 SEMA Battle of the Builders.

Source: Proffitt’s Resurrection Land Cruisers and Bring a Trailer

