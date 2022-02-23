Chris Orthodoxou’s 3000 hp Viper Dragster

Chris Orthodoxou owns and races a Pro Mod Viper called Apocalypse. The wild dragster has gone low-6’s in the quarter-mile. Although it’s far from an engine swap, we accepted Chris’ offer to share this unique race car.

At the heart of the beast is a supercharged 526 ci HEMI V8 making 3,000 horsepower. The engine is a NHRA Pro Mod spec built by Mike Janis at Jan-Cen Racing Engines in Elma, New York. It starts with a CN Block billet block and adds a Bryant Racing billet crank, GRP rods, Diamond pistons, and Comp camshaft.

On top sits a set of Noonan X1 billet heads with T&D/Manley valvetrain, BAE manifold, Jan-Cen prepped blower, and Jeff Burnett carbon fiber hat. A Missile 3-stage dry sump with a Peterson sump tank and filter system keep the V8 lubricated. Ignition is handled by a MSD 8973 programmable Pro Mag controller.

The drivetrain features a B&J Big Boy air-shifted three-speed transmission with a Neal Chance billet converter and B&J Quick Drive with trans brakes. Power is sent to the slicks through a Mark Williams 9.5-inch modular rear end and Tom’s Differentials billet differential with 4.30 gear ratio.

The car rides on a 25.1E Pro Mod spec chromoly tube chassis with a 113-inch wheelbase. SID Race Cars originally built the chassis with updates provided by Robinson Race Cars. It features a 4-link rear suspension designed by ARRC with Strange adjustable coilovers. Everything is covered by a carbon fiber body stretched eight inches in front. A custom carbon fiber wing designed by Riverie sits on the back of the car. Below that are two Stroud Safety parachutes.