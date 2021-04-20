1956 Pontiac Star Chief with a 876 hp Supercharged LSX V8

This custom 1956 Pontiac Star Chief was built by Customs by Kilkeary in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania. Under the hood sits a supercharged 418 ci (6.8 L) LSX V8 built by Don Hardy making 876 horsepower. The motor features ported LS3 heads, Don Hardy camshaft and crank, Diamond pistons, Engine Pro rods, and 2.9 L Whipple supercharger. The drivetrain uses a TCI 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end with 3.55 gears. The car rides on a Roadster Shop custom chassis with a four-link rear suspension and AccuAir E-Level system and airbags. Wilwood 14-inch disc brakes hide behind a set of Evod custom wheels (20×9, 22×12) with Toyo Proxes tires (255/40/20, 285/35/22). You can read more details on the project at Hot Rod.

Source: Customs by Kilkeary, Fusion Motor Company, and Mecum