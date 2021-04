John Reynolds and his “Supersleeper” Beetle visited the 1/8-mile drag strip at Irwindale Speedway for some racing. At first the ACT single-disc clutch wasn’t able to hold the power from the turbocharged 2.5 L EJ25 flat-four to the WRX five-speed dogbox. However after letting it cool down he was able to get some good passes with one being a 7.01 sec at 106.86 mph. John is wanting to upgrade to a twin-disc clutch.

Source: John Reynolds