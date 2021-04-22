2007 Tundra with a Hino 8.0 L Diesel Inline-Six

Toyota built this 2007 Tundra dually truck for SEMA 2017 in four months. Behind the grill sits a 488 ci (8.0 L) Hino JO8E-TB turbodiesel inline-six making 260 horsepower and 585 lb-ft of torque. These engine are typically found in Hino’s medium duty trucks with a 35,000 pounds GVWR. The engine features common rail injection, variable geometry turbocharger, and a Magnaflow 4.5-inch stainless steel exhaust. An heavy-duty Eaton five-speed manual transmission sends power to a Hino medium-duty Meritor axle. The truck rides on a lengthened frame with custom dual struts and Bilstein shocks in front with Deaver springs and Bilstein shocks in back. The body features a CrewMax cab and widened 6’5″ bed with Reese Signature Series 24,000 lb fifth-wheel hitch.

Source: Toyota media and TruckTrend