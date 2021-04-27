1955 Chevy Bel Air with a Supercharged LT4

Classic Car Studio (CCS) built this 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air at their company in St. Louis, Missouri. The car is powered by a supercharged 6.2 L LT4 V8 crate motor producing 640 horsepower and 630 lb-ft of torque. The motor features an Eaton 1.7 L R1740 TVS supercharger, Ultimate headers, and custom CCS exhaust. Power is sent through an 8L90E eight-speed automatic transmission to a Ford 9-inch rear end. The car rides on a Roadster Shop Revo chassis with a power steering rack, parallel 4-bar rear suspension, Wilwood disc brakes, and Schott Throttle Concave wheels (19×8.5, 20×11). CCS built a custom interior with Hydes leather, Dakota Digital gauges, and Vintage Air system.

Source: Classic Car Studio