1968 Charger with a 1200 hp Twin-Turbo V10

This 1968 Dodge Charger called “Sliced” was built by Roadster Shop. Under the hood sits a twin-turbo 8.0 L Viper V10 capable of 1,200 horsepower and 1,000 lb-ft of torque. Nelson Racing Engines built the engine with forged internals, Inconel valves, custom billet intake, and two Precision 67 mm turbochargers. A Legends five-speed manual transmission with a Centerforce clutch sends power to a Viper rear end with Mark Williams ring and pinion. The car rides on a custom chassis fabricated by Roadster Shop with a 122-inch wheelbase, cantilevered shock mounts, Viper front spindles, Penske double-adjustable coilovers, and tubular control arms. A set of custom wheels designed by Roadster Shop and fabricated by Greening Auto Company cover Brembo Gran Turismo 14-inch rotors and six-piston calipers in front and back.

Source: Roadster Shop (build album) and HotRod