For Sale: Mercedes 190E with a Turbo M111 Inline-Four

This Mercedes 190 E (W201) is for sale at KCPerformance in Helvoirt, Netherlands for €15,000 or about $18,172. The company installed a supercharged 2.3 L M111 inline-four and five-speed transmission from a Mercedes SLK 230. They replaced the supercharger with a TD04-15T turbocharger and added a custom intake manfiold, DW injectors, and custom 3-inch stainless steel exhaust. The engine makes around 300 horsepower and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque on a ECUMaster ECU and custom wiring harness. The car rides on Bilstein B8 shocks with Eibach Pro springs, 190 Evo 2 front brakes, and ATS Competition 17-inch wheels with 215/40/17 tires.

Source: KCPerformance FB page