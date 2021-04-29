AWD RX-7 with a Twin-Turbo 26B Four-Rotor Makes 1187 hp on Dyno

Todd Budde’s AWD Mazda RX-7 gained a lot of attention when it debuted at SEMA 2019. Since then he’s been refining the car and twin-turbo 26B four-rotor built by Billet Pro. Todd took the RX-7 to Motorvation Motorsports for a dyno tune with David Mazzie from Mazzei Formula. While there the twin-turbo 26B four-rotor made 1,187 horsepower and 779 lb-ft of torque on 28 psi of boost from two Garrett G42-1200 turbochargers and a Haltech Nexus R5 ECU.

Source: ForceFedFab, FabFitters FB page, and Mazzei Formula