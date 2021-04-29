2006 Solstice with a Turbo LS7 V8

Mallett Performance Cars built this 2006 Pontiac Solstice at their company when it was new. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 7.0-liter LS7 V8 making 750 horsepower to the wheels. The motor features a LSX intake manifold, dry sump system, long tube headers, Corsa stainless steel exhaust, and Turbonetics T5 rear-mounted turbocharger. A T56 six-speed manual transmission sends power through a custom driveshaft to a limited-slip diff with 3.73 gears. The company installed coolers for the power steering, transmission, and differential. The car rides on Penske coilovers with aftermarket sway bars, SSBC Tri-Power brakes with slotted titanium rotors, and Avus 19-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires (275/35, 305/30). The car recently sold on Bring a Trailer for $62,000.

Source: Bring a Trailer