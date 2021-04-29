1950 Jeepster with a Chevy Big-Block V8

Divers Street Rods (DSR) built this custom 1950 Jeepster for owner Mike Warn at their company in Sultan, Washington. The Jeepster is powered by a 502 ci Chevy big-block V8 crate motor producing 502 horsepower and 565 lb-ft of torque. The engine features aluminum heads, Holley HP EFI system, Sanderson 3-inch headers, and DSR custom 3-inch exhaust. A 4L85E four-speed automatic transmission with a Compushift 2 TCU sends power through a NP 263 transfer case and custom driveshafts to Currie RockJock 60 axles in front and back with ARB air lockers and 4.88 gears. The Jeepster sits on a custom chassis with a Y-link front suspension, Currie Antirock sway bar, 2007 Silverado 2500HD steering box, and custom triangulated 4-link rear suspension. It rides on a set of King remote reservoir 2.5-inch coilovers and General Grabbers 35×12.5 R20 tires on Trail Ready 20×10.5-inch wheels. DSR improved stopping thanks to Wilwood 14-inch rotors with six-piston calipers in front and back. Read more about the project at Four Wheeler.

Source: Divers Street Rods (project page) and Four Wheeler