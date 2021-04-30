Lexus IS200 with a 2JZ-GTE inline-six

This Lexus IS200 was built by RAK Garage in Nowy Tomysl, Poland for the owner of Diablo Engines. Under the hood sits a 2JZ-GTE non-VVTi inline-six built by Diablo Engines and tuned by KMS Engine on an ECUMaster Black ECU. The motor features CP forged pistons, FMIC Pro connecting rods, Brian Crower 264/264 camshafts, Bosch 980 cc injectors, FMIC Pro intake manifold with 90 mm throttle body, and RAK Garage stainless exhaust manifold. It produced 765 horsepower and 778 Nm (573 lb-ft) of torque on 1.55 bar (22.4 psi) of boost from a JRSPEC GTX3582R turbocharger.

Source: Diablo Engines FB page, RAK Garage FB page, and KMS Engine FB page