Land Rover Defender with a Supercharged V8

This Land Rover Defender 110 was built by ECD Automotive Design in Kissimmee, Florida. The SUV is now powered by a supercharged 6.2 L LT4 V8 mated to a eight-speed automatic transmission. The engine produces 640 horsepower and 630 lb-ft of torque on 9 psi of boost. It features a forged steel crank and rods, forged aluminum pistons, and Eaton R1740 TVS 1.7 L supercharger. The Defender rides on an ECD adjustable air suspension, Brembo six-piston front brakes and four-piston rear brakes, and BF Goodrich All-Terrain T/A tires. ECD Automotive Design says the 4,450 lb SUV can reach 0-60 mph in 5.7 sec.

Source: ECD Automotive Design