1962 Studebaker Lark with a Turbo Vortec 4200 Inline-Six Goes 9.9 sec

Calvin Nelson owns a unique Studebaker Lark. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 2004 Vortec 4200 inline-six mated to a Turbo 400 three-speed automatic transmission. The mostly stock motor features upgraded valve springs, 65 mm turbocharger, custom intake, and Megasquirt Gold ECU. It made 460 horsepower to the wheels on 14.3 psi of boost. Calvin took the Studebaker to the quarter-mile track for some testing. After turning up the boost with each pass, he eventually went 9.994 sec at 132.90 mph on 19 psi of boost.

Source: Nivlac57