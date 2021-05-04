Custom 1948 Cadillac with an ATS-V Chassis and Powertain

Ringbrothers built this custom 1948 Cadillac called “Madam V” for owner Wes Rydell at their company in Spring Green, Wisconsin. The company started by stripping the body off a 2015 ATS-V and stretching the chassis 16 inches. Over that they installed a 1948 Cadillac Series 62 Coupe body and instlaled a 2016 ATS-V powertrain. This means under the hood sits a twin-turbo 3.6 L LF4 V6 bolted to a 8L90 eight-speed automatic transmission. The motor produces around 464 horsepower and 445 lb-ft of torque. It also means the car retains the Brembo disc brakes, traction control, push-button start, and modern interior. Several years after making its debut at SEMA 2016, the car received a refresh that involved replacing the wheels and carbon fiber bumpers and trim with chrome pieces.

Source: Ringbrothers, Ringbrothers FB page, and Jay Leno’s Garage