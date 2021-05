Alex de Vries from Immersion Eleven Racing and his 1987 Citroen 2CV6 Bamboo attended Werrington Park Speed Hillclimb at Launceston, England. After three runs up the hill Alex set his best of the day with 46.04 seconds. The 630 kg (1388 lb) car is powered by a supercharged BMW R1150 flat-twin featuring a Rotrex centrifugal supercharger and Emerald K6 ECU. A Sparrow Automotive adapter mates the BMW flat-twin to the 2CV transaxle.

Source: Immersion Eleven Racing and Immersion Eleven Racing FB page