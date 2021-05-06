Lexus SC430 with a Twin-Turbo 2JZ-GTE

DRAG International built this 2002 Lexus SC430 at their company in Davie, Florida. The company replaced the factory 4.3 L 3UZ-FE V8 and A650E five-speed automatic for a twin-turbo 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six and A341E four-speed automatic transmission from a Toyota Aristo (JZS161). The engine features a custom wiring harness, DRAG International 3-inch downpipe, factory Aristo ECU and fuel pump, and custom GReddy intercooler. A custom driveshaft sends power to an Aristo 3.7 differential.
Source: DRAG International