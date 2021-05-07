2009 Challenger SRT10 with a Viper V10

The 2009 Dodge Challenger SRT10 concept was built by Chrysler’s Street and Racing Technology (SRT) division. The company installed an 8.4 L Viper V10 in the engine bay making 600 horsepower and 560 lb-ft of torque. They paired the motor with a Tremec TR-6060 six-speed manual transmission. A four-inch steel driveshaft sends power to an independent rear end with 3.73 gears and limited-slip differential. The car rides on a 2009 Challenger SRT8 suspension with Bilstein shocks and five-link independent rear suspension with a larger sway bar. A set of custom Alcoa wheels (20×9, 20×10) with Pirelli P-Zero tires (275/35R20, 275/40R20) cover Brembo six-piston calipers with 390 mm vented rotors in front and four-piston calipers with 355 mm vented rotors in back.

Source: Stellantis media