1974 Volvo C303 with a Vortec Inline-Six

This 1974 Volvo C303 was built by Adrenalin Industries in North Logan, Utah. The vehicle is powered by a 4.2 L Vortec LL8 inline-six with a custom oil pan and exhaust. The motor produces 270-291 horsepower and 275-277 lb-ft of torque depending on which year it was made. Power is sent to all four wheels through a 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission, Dana 18 dual-range transfer case, and locking front and rear differentials. The C303 rides on a set of Fox 2.0 series shocks with Mercedes Gelandewagen power steering and 16-inch eight-lug wheels with BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain tires. The exterior features a custom front bumper and skid plate, exo roll cage, step bars, and Baja Designs light bar.

Source: Adrenalin Industries Bring a Trailer