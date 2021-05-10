RX-7 with a Turbo 13B Goes 8.96 sec

Peter Finianos and his first gen Mazda RX-7 called “PSYCO7” went 8.960 sec at 150.10 mph at Sydney Dragway. The car was built by PAC Performance and is powered by their turbocharged 13B two-rotor featuring a MoTeC M130 ECU and features a Garrett GTX45 turbocharger. A C4 three-speed automatic transmission sends power to a Hilux rear end. Eventually the Hilux rear end will be replaced with a PAC Performance 9-inch rear end.

A few weeks earlier Peter went 9.016 sec at 149.55 mph.

Source: PAC Performance and PAC Performance FB page

