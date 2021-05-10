Mr. Regular Reviews Matt Happel’s Infiniti G35 with a 4.8 L LSx V8

Mr. Regular from Regular Car Reviews took some time to review Matt Happel’s 2006 Infiniti G35. Matt built the car on his Sloppy Mechanics channel with a 4.8 L Vortec LY2 V8 from a 2008 GMC Sierra. The engine currently makes around 360 whp but previously made 600 whp with a supercharger. The motor features a Stage 2 camshaft, Kooks long tube headers, MSD Atomic intake, nitrous system, and Holley Terminator X ECU. The factory CD006 manual transmission features a Cluthmasters FX1000 twin-disc clutch and sends power to the factory differential.

Matt’s G35 build playlist

Source: RegularCars