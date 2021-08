Kamil Sikora and his wild BMW E30 competes in the Drift Open Polish Drift Series. The car was previously powered by a turbocharged 4.0 L BMW M60 V8 making 470 horsepower and 670 Nm (494 lb-ft) of torque however for 2021 season Kamil wanted something different. The E30 is now powered by a turbocharged 5.0 L BMW M70 V12 built by ProRacing in Legnica, Poland. The motor makes 580 horsepower and 824 Nm (607 lb-ft) of torque on 0.8 bar (11.6 psi) of boost.

Source: Kamil Sikora FB page via Piotr