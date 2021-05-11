1964 Renault Dauphine with a Yamaha FJ1200 Motorcycle Engine

Adrien Faure built this 1964 Renault Dauphine at his Adri’s Custom garage in Landivisiau, France. The car came from the factory with a 845 cc inline-four and three-speed automatic transmission in a rear-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout. Adrien replaced the factory powertrain with a 1188 cc inline-four and five-speed sequential transmission from a Yamaha FJ1200 motorcycle. This increased the car’s power from 32 hp to 124 hp. The engine runs on a modified wiring harness and fed from a custom stainless steel tank in the front. The car rides on a modified suspension with drilled front disc brakes and Fuch-style wheels (15×4.5, 15×9).

Source: Adri’s Custom FB album and Speedhunters