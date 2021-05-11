2001 Silverado with a Supercharged 8.1 L V8 Makes 652 hp on Dyno

This 2001 Silverado truck visited K.P. Tuning in Warminster, Pennsylvania for a dyno tune. While there the truck’s supercharged 8.1 L Vortec 8100 V8 made 652 hp and 726 lb-ft of torque on 7 psi of boost and 93 octane fuel. The engine features a build bottom end, Strain Tech custom ground camshaft, long tube headers, and Whipple 2.9 L supercharger. A Pro-Formance 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission with a Transmission Specialties converter sends power to a Dana 60 rear end with 4.10 gears.

Source: TalonTSi97 Videos