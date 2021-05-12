For Sale: 1982 Vauxhall Chevette with a Honda S2000 Powertrain

1982 Vauxhall Chevette with a Honda S2000 powertrain

This 1982 Vauxhall Chevette is for sale on Bring a Trailer and located in Waxhaw, North Carolina. The car features a powertrain taken from a 2000 Honda S2000. In the engine bay sits a 2.0 L F20C inline-four mated to a six-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential. The Chevette rides on a Bilstein coilovers with an independent rear suspension, four-wheel disc brakes, and S2000 16-inch wheels with Toyo Proxes R888R tires (225/50, 245/45). The interior features a S2000 dash, digital gauge cluster, steering wheel, and center console. The seller notes damage to the driver’s door and rust on the front valance and lower fenders.

Source: Bring a Trailer via BangShift

