Nissan S15 with a Twin-Turbo 3.7 L V6

RS-R built their Nissan S15 to compete in the 2012 season of Formula Drift. The company replaced the SR20DET inline-four with a twin-turbo 3.7 L VQ35 V6 built by Shingo Yugami at RS-R. The motor features a Brian Crower stroker crank (86.4 mm stroke), CP 9.0:1 compression pistons, Brian Crower rods, Cosworth 270-degree camshafts, Ferrea valvetrain, ID1000 injectors, and MoTeC M600 ECU.

The motor produces 840 horsepower and 770 lb-ft of torque to the hubs on 22 psi of boost from two Garrett GTX2867R turbochargers and E85 fuel. A G-Force GSR four-speed transmission with an ACT clutch and flywheel sends power to an ATS limited-slip differential with 4.08 gears and Skyline R33 axles.The suspension features RS-R Ti2000 springs, Ishock Sports adjustable shocks, and Flatwell custom control arms. Behind the Enkei 18×9-inch wheels are Project Mu four-piston calipers with 355 mm rotors.

Source: RS-R USA FB page and DSport Magazine