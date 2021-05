Devon West set out to build a very unique project. He started with a 1976 Mail Jeep powered by an AMC 232 ci inline-six. Devon replaced that with a 7.0 L Jaguar V12 making around 400 horsepower. The engine features a custom intake manifold with two 650 cfm carburetors and zoomie headers. The drivetrain features a TH400 three-speed automatic transmission and factory Dana 40 rear end with a LSD.

