1996 Impala SS with a LT1 V8

When this 1996 Impala SS arrived at Three Pedals in Sterling, Virginia it was powered by a 5.7 L LT1 V8 and 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission. However it left with a more powerful engine, a manual transmission, and improved handling.

At the heart of the build is a 6.2 L LT1 V8 from a 2016 Camaro making 455 horsepower (339 kW) and 455 lb-ft (617 Nm) of torque. They installed the modern V8 using Dirty Dingo motor mount adapters, Hooker clamshell mounts, Holley Retrofit baffled oil pan, Holley mid mount accessory system, and Current Performance wiring harness. The customer needed to keep the 2016 Camaro LT1 exhaust manifolds and catalytic converters to meet California regulations. To accommodate this, Three Pedals had to cut and reinforce part of the frame.

They mated the V8 to a T56 Magnum six-speed manual using their B-Body T56 Magnum kit, a Ram Pro Street twin-disc clutch, and Quicktime bellhousing. They completed the drivetrain with a 3.5-inch aluminum driveshaft and GM 10-bolt rear end with an Eaton TruTrac differential. You can read about how they swapped the motor here.

Three Pedals did not stop at the powertrain. The Impala received a Speedtech Performance full front and rear suspension with their control arms and Viking Performance double adjustable shocks. They also installed Corvette C6 Z06 front and rear disc brakes.

Source: Three Pedals