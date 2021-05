Ian Oddie from Oddified Racing owns a unqiue Metro 6R4 replica. He built the car with a turbocharged 3.0 L Ford Duratec ST220 V6 mated to an Audi 01E tranaxle. The motor produces 495 horsepower on 1.25 bar (18.1 psi) of boost. Last year Ian swapped to a twin-disc clutch and Quaife ATB differential. Recently he was able to attend a trackday at Blyton Park Race Track to test the upgrades.

Source: Oddified