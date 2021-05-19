2006 Porsche Cayman with a LS3 V8

This 2006 Porsche Cayman S (987) was sold on Bring a Trailer in 2019 for $36,500. The car originally came with a 3.4 L flat-six making 295 horsepower and 251 lb-ft of torque. That’s given way to a 6.2 L LS376/480 V8 crate motor making 495 horsepower and 473 lb-ft of torque. That power is sent through a Boxster S 986 six-speed manual transaxle with a OS Giken LSD, Kennedy Engineering adapter plate and clutch, and custom axles with 930 CV joints. Other modifications include a stainless steel exhaust, third radiator, and electric power steering and water pumps.

Source: Bring a Trailer via LS1Tech