AWD BMW E82 with a Twin-Turbo S63 V8

This BMW E82 was built by Victor Sheffel from Sheff Performance in Russia. Under the Seibon carbon fiber hood sits a twin-turbocharged 4.4 L S63B44 V8 from a X5 M (E70). It produces 547 horsepower (408 kW) and 501 lb-ft (680 Nm) of torque in factory spec. Power is sent to all four wheels through an X5 M xDrive drivetrain. The car rides on Ohlins coilovers with Brembo M5 F10 front brakes and Porsche Panamera rear calipers.
