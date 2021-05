This 1974 Ford F-250 was listed on Bring a Trailer. The truck is powered by a 5.0 L Coyote V8, 6R80 six-speed automatic transmission, and dual-range transfer case from a 2012 Ford F-150. The owner also installed the front and rear axles, four-wheel disc brakes, and steering from a 2014 F-350 Super Duty. The truck rides on 17-inch wheels with Nitto Ridge Grappler 35-inch tires. The exterior features PPG metallic green with a black roof and chrome bumpers.

Source: Bring a Trailer