1950 Dodge Power Wagon with a Supercharged Hellcat V8

This 1950 Dodge Power Wagon was originally built by Carpenter Body Works in Mitchell, Indiana. It served as a school bust for the Selma School District in Iowa for eight years. It sat unused for decades until Alan Vanevenhoven purchased it in 2015. He built the bus at his company Reliable Powder Coating in Wisconsin and debuted it at 2019 SEMA KBS Coatings booth. Under the hood sits a supercharged Hellcat V8 making 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. The drivetrain uses a 46RH four-speed automatic transmission, NP208 transfer case, and axle 4.30 gears. The suspension features a close-ratio power steering box, four-wheel disc brakes, custom width wheels, and 35-inch tires

